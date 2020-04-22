The Hiawatha City Commission held its second virtual meeting on Monday evening, and the group spoke with Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper about the status of summer sports and programs, given the extension of the stay-at-home order to May 3 in Kansas.
Jasper said she has been in contact with other local recreation departments, and does not intend to cancel summer activities like some others have done unless it becomes definitively necessary.
Jasper and City Administrator Mike Nichols also discussed the city pool with the commission. Nichols stated that they would like to open the pool at some point over the summer to give some sort of normalcy, even if it is only for a month at the end of the season. The decision on both the pool and other summer programs will ultimately come down to the safety of patrons and city staff.
Morrill Public Library Director Erin Verbick addressed the commission with updates from the library. She informed the commission that progress is underway but behind schedule on the remodel, and also that there will be Library Board positions open, and that the library’s summer programs will be limited, but it is not entirely clear to what degree at this time.
In other business:
* The commission approved a contract with Governmental Assistance Services for a Low-to-Moderate Income Survey as part of the requirements for the sewer project.
* The commission also approved the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds of $280.65, a payment to the Kansas State Treasurer of $94,500, a payment to BG Consultants for $158, a payment to Suez Utility Service Co. for $11,873.78 and a payment to AHRS in the amount of $301,499.79.
* City Clerk Tish Sims read the City’s Arbor Day Proclamation, as well as a proclamation for Municipal Clerks Week.
* Jasper told the commission that work on the kitchen remodel at the Fisher Center would likely wrap up in around two to two and a half weeks. She also informed the group that Parks and Rec crews have been cleaning, upgrading and fixing quite a bit around town, and that having the parks closed has allowed them to get some much needed work done.
* Nichols updated the commission on roadwork, saying that the west half of 12th Street has been poured.
* Mayor Bill Collins addressed a concern from a citizen about cracked sidewalks, and stated that repairs are already planned.
* Commissioner Becky Shamburg gave special mention of the work done by Cathy Robert, having made over a hundred masks for local healthcare workers and other public service workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.