Brown County Commissioners heard health and COVID updates at Monday morning's regular meeting, held through Zoom conference and aired on Facebook.
Joining the Brown County Commissioners through Zoom conference was Chastity Schumann, County Health Officer with the Multi-County Health Department, County Attorney Kevin Hill and John Broberg, Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO. Joining by conference call was Don Pounds, county emergency management coordinator.
Schumann notified the commissioners that as of Monday there were 5 positive cases in the county. This includes two positive announced by the Kickapoo Tribe on Friday.
She said one person had recovered from the virus. She said typically recovery has been a 10-day period of isolation and the patient has to be fever free 72 hours without medication.
Schumann said that more than 200 tests had been conducted in the county and results are available in 48-72 hours. She said her office is making several calls for each individual in tracking contacts and this takes a considerable amount of time. She asked the commissioners for the permission to hire a part-time person and pay $20 hourly to help with virus investigations. She said they already had someone in mind who is trained for the position, which will require evening and weekend hours. She said that FEMA would pay for 75 percent of the cost and county health department 25 percent.
Commissioner asked whether this was a position that could be shared with other counties, however Schumann said other counties were looking at implementing their own positions as the number of local cases is starting to increase slightly. They said an additional part-time position was more economical than paying current staff overtime.
The commissioners discussed the governor's new phase - Phase 1.5 - which went into effect at 12:01 that morning. This phase effectively pushed back the other phases two weeks and added some allowances, while still restricting others.
One of the allowances was that salons and barbers could open for appointment only and restrict only one person in the shop. Commissioners asked Pounds whether they needed to apply to the county to reopen and he said it wasn't necessary, as the guidelines on their reopening was very clear in the governor's plan.
The commissioners and health officials also discussed local restaurants and self-serve beverages at those that reopened, along with convenience stores. Schumann said it was her advice to reopen self-serve beverages - with specific guidelines in place that included signs on only one person at the fountain at a time, social distancing between customers of 6 feet or more, no refills and use a new cup each time.
Schumann said she was still against salad bars or buffets reopening at this time and the commissioners agreed that maintaining cleanliness and sanitizing after each customer would be impossible.
Hill reminded the commissioners that their current emergency order expired that morning and asked whether they wanted to renew it with new stipulations. The commissioners voted to renew the emergency COVID order with the stipulation that restaurants and convenience stores be allowed to reopen self-serve beverages, as long as safety guidelines and proper signage was in place. In addition, the order specified that buffets and salad bars remain closed. This order remains in effect through midnight of May 31. On June 1, the governor's next phase - Phase 2 - is expected to go into effect with additional allowances.
The commissioners also heard an update from Broberg, who said they have tested 222 patients and that their mobile clinic has been up and going on the property. He said this keeps patients from having to enter the hospital if they suspect they have COVID-19 and they can be tested in the mobile clinic. He also thanked the school district and the Booster Club for use of their Red Hawk tent.
Broberg said the hospital is also encouraging people in the community to continue practicing social distancing and wear masks in public when possible to help stop the spread of the disease.
Broberg said the hospital also has implemented a "COVID line" - a phone line specifically for people to call in if they are concerned they have the virus and have questions .
Broberg told the commissioners that reduced services that include no surgeries has had a huge financial impact on the hospital, leading to operating losses in just April alone of $1.8 million. He said the hospital is planning to ease back into necessary surgical procedures in the coming weeks.
Broberg said to help with the financial loss, the hospital did apply for the Small Business loan to help with payroll payments and are in the midst of that 8-week period currently.
He also wanted to thank the community for its continued support, which has been shown in many ways including community members supplying homemade gowns and masks.
