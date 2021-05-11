The Brown County Commissioners heard from RJ Hamilton of Hamilton Recycling at Monday's regular meeting.
Hamilton discussed the draft for the proposed recycling program he would like to start with Brown County and other counties in the area.
Hamilton told the commissioners that he had an anticipated overall budget of $140,000 for the year, but noted that amount would be split by all counties participating. He had come up with some figures per household of $1 a month or $12 a year for a complete recycling program.
Hamilton also said there could be cost-sharing revenue from all of the collections. The commissioners were interested in more information about the program and some definite costs once the all the participants were brought in.
The commission also heard from Robin Downard and Kristina Romine from the Multi-County Health Department with concerns about their parking lot and sidewalk entrance. The building is county-maintained, they said, and with increased traffic due to COVID testing and vaccines they were concerned.
They told commissioners the sidewalk was crumbling where it met the parking lot and they recently had a person in a wheelchair get the wheel stuck and fall. They also said there were large holes at the entrance - which commissioners said was actually the city's right-of-way, so they should be contacted to take care of that.
The commissioners told Downard and Romine they would look into it and were interested in installing handicap accessible ramps. Later in the meeting Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl asked county road employees to check into what could be done to install ramps and fix the area where the sidewalk met the parking lot.
Romine told the commissioners she was applying for a grant to cover the cost of getting a handicap accessible door installed.
In other business:
* The commissioners approved the May 5 payroll as follows: General 75,969.03; Road & Bridge 13,780.44; Election 4,362.20; Technology 318.00; Appraiser 6,027.07; Noxious Weed 2,340.25; ACC 6,165.67; JJA Core 4,363.06; Reinvestment Grant 1,796.40; Services for Elderly 2,590.00; Solid Waste 11,989.38; Special MVT 5,902.30; Employee Ben FICA 9,077.34; Employee Ben KPERS 11,615.35; State Unemploy/Work Comp -74.06; Insurance -3,373.31; TOTAL $152,849.22.
* The commissioners voted to approve the May 3, 2021, and May 4, 2021, minutes with the following correction to the May 3, 2021, minutes: The bids for the lawnmower were as follows: Hiawatha Implement with a bid of $12,035 for the 730 Signature Series tractor with blade and rear wheel weights and $8,000 for the Z740R Z Trak zero turn mower. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to accept the bid of $12,035 for the 730 Signature Series Tractor from Hiawatha Implement. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion
carried. Commissioner Pollock abstained from voting. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter of recommendation to send to ESP for the work they performed for Brown County. ESP came in $13,677 under bid and will refund Brown County that amount. The commissioners voted to sign the letter of recommendation.
* Road and Bridge secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed the work order forms for daily jobs. Lehmkuhl will use the information to update the Road and Bridge program. Lehmkuhl also discussed soliciting bids for a new backhoe for District 3.
* Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, commended the county offices who participated in the mock drunk driving exercise at Hiawatha High School.
* Commissioner Pollock discussed damage done to a road in District 3. Pollock would like to bill for the damage done.
* Richard Lehmkuhl, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, and County Clerk, Dawn Boyles present. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:44 a.m. Opened 8:54 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Rick Smith and Hannah Cavanaugh, discussed the Spill Prevention Plan and the services Midwest Training and Consulting has to offer. The commission would like to check with other counties before making any decisions.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented two temporary liquor permits for the Mission Lake Country Club. The commissioners approved the permits.
