The Hiawatha City Commission met Monday evening, and with the next meeting on May 18 likely to be held in person at the City Hall, it was decided to table the planned appointments of city positions for two weeks.
The commission was also addressed by Karen Linn of BT & Co, regarding the city’s recent audit. Linn stated that there were several significant deficiencies in the keeping of financial statements, but assured the commission that she believes those issues will be resolved and not continue in the future. Mayor Bill Collins thanked Linn for her work, along with Commissioner Dave Middendorf.
Parks and Recreation director Stacy Jasper informed the commission that several HHS juniors would like to paint a mural on city property inspired by a Spring Break missions trip to Chicago. Mayor Collins said the commission would likely approve the mural, but asked Jasper to come back with a design to be approved.
Jasper was also approved to re-hire four seasonal employees for the Parks Department, effective May 18.
In other business:
* City Attorney Andy Delaney informed the commission that the City Court docket had been postponed, and City Administrator Mike Nichols said that city staff would work toward moving shifts back together in hopes of opening City Hall back up—hopefully by June 1.
* The commission also approved the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds in the amount of $479.65, a payment to BT & Co. for $10,000, a payment to Crawford, Murphy and Tilley Engineers and Consultants in the amount of $1,785, a payment to John Deere Financial of $8,650.24, a payment to gWorks of $12,000, a payment ot Watch Guard for $20,152, a payment to KMIT for $3,673, a payment to the Brown County Historical Society of $9,712.71, a payment to Black Gunite for $5,118, and a payment to Kansas Salt, LLC of $5,276.94.
