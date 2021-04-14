The Brown County Commissioners heard another update Monday morning and clarification about the Meals on Wheels program currently being co-sponsored by the Hiawatha Community Hospital and Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging.
Alison Kerl and Mark Nenadov, Hiawatha Community Hospital, NEK Area Agency on Aging Director, Karen Wilson, and Services for the Elderly Director, Wanda Davis, were present to discuss the Meals on Wheels program.
At last week's meeting commissioners discussed concern with Davis over the costs of the meals, however Wilson explained more people were signed up and now there are seven meals being delivered each week instead of five. Five of those meals are frozen - which Wilson said does fall under the federal guidelines of Meals on Wheels - until NEKAAA builds a facility with a kitchen.
Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said the county wants to continue to help subsidizing the meals, however the commissioners needed to review the budgets.
Commissioner Bill Pollock suggested they take into account that when delivering these meals it is also checking on the elderly.
The commission asked Kerl to return with a formal proposal closer to the budget time.
In other business:
* The April 7, 2021, payroll was approved as follows: General 78,999.58, Road & Bridge 15,669.50, Technology 308.06, Appraiser 4,825.48, Noxious Weed 2,192.31, ACC 6,162.50, JJA Core 4,362.91, Reinvestment Grant 1,799.56, Services for Elderly 2,618.00, Solid Waste 5,751.89, Employee Ben FICA 8,076.62, Employee Ben KPERS 10,118.25, State Unemploy/Work Comp -73.88, Insurance -3,380.99, TOTAL $137,429.79.
* Wanda Davis, Services for the Elderly Director, informed the commission she had reinstated Mary Oswald as a part time relief taxi driver in Horton.
* The commissioners voted to approve the final payment to ESP, LLC for $201,810.40 for the replacement of HVAC systems, lighting and a washer and dryer unit at the Brown County Jail.
* Dave Schuetz, Head Custodian, discussed the purchase of a new lawnmower. The commission would like Schuetz to get bids on another mower that would double as a snow plow. Commissioner Pollock would like Schuetz to get a bid from Full Throttle Repair in Everest. Commissioner Lehmkuhl suggested advertising for bids. Schuetz will give the county clerk the specifications for the advertisement. Commissioner Lehmkuhl said he would like each of the companies bidding on the elevator updates to come in and discuss each of their bids. County Clerk Dawn Boyles, will contact each of the companies.
* The commission voted approve a property use agreement from Jenna Zeorian for Saturday, May 1, 2021, for her wedding.
* The commission voted to approve an emergency vehicle permit for Lane Rodvelt.
* Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, discussed the purchase of a new vehicle for the Appraiser’s office. Markham will return with the quotes.
* John Matalone, Matalone Insurance, introduced himself to the new commissioners and discussed his role as the insurance broker for Brown County. Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the GAP Claims Report for the commissioners to review. Commissioner Pollock would like to know if there are some things we can do as a county to promote healthy employees. Matalone discussed different options
available to the county.
* The treasurer’s office will be limiting the amount of customers in the office and in driver’s license. Additional customers will be asked to wait in the lobby on second floor.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the Open Claims Report for the commissioners to review.
* Tami Lehmkuhl, Road and Bridge secretary, presented the 2021 and 2022 Routine Bridge Inspection Agreement with BG Consultants for the commission’s approval. County Clerk, Dawn Boyles will e-mail the agreement to the county attorney for his review.
* Tami Lehmkuhl, Road and Bridge secretary, presented the end of month reports for the commission’s review. Lehmkuhl also discussed a road that was damaged on 280th between Hazelnut Road and Horned Owl Road. The District 3 Foreman would like to bill the company who is responsible for the damage. Commissioner Pollock will visit with the company.
* Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, presented the quotes for a new vehicle for the Appraiser’s department. The quotes were as follows: Ellis Boys in Holton for a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee for $39,987; Hiawatha Ford in Hiawatha for a 2020 Ford Explorer for $37,800; Hullman’s in Falls City for a 2021 Ford Explorer for $40,195. The commissioners voted to purchase the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee for $39,987 from Ellis Boys in Holton subject to taxes and fees and to be paid out of the Appraiser Capital Improvement fund.
* Tax Change Orders 2020-66 through 78 and 82 through 85 were signed and approved.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a thank you card from the Hiawatha Chamber of Commerce thanking the commission to allow the chamber use of courthouse square for the 2021 Easter Egg Hunt.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the new desks installed in the Clerk’s office. Boyles discussed additional electrical work that had to be done.
* Virgil Hallauer, Brown County Liberty Alliance, asked if the commission was still actively pursuing an attorney for the county in regards to wind energy.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the previous month’s telecommunications bills to the commission for their review. The commission has decided not to move forward with the Allied Business Solutions proposal.
* Commission Pollock would like to see the county support on the second amendment. Commissioner Lehmkuhl will get the information to Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, to review.
