The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and among the items discussed was the Hiawatha Fire Department’s desire to convert to a fire district.
With Commissioners Toni Hull and Dustin Williams absent, Commissioners Becky Shamburg and David Middendorf, along with Mayor Bill Collins, voted to approve a resolution stating the City’s support of the Fire Department forming the fire district.
There was also further discussion on how to handle the transfer of ownership of fire truck Unity 1, as the truck is not fully paid for to this point. City Administrator Mike Nichols noted that bonds securing the loan would need to be paid, as the bond specifies the use of the truck for a city fire department.
City Attorney Andy Delaney noted that members of the department would attend the March 30 County Commission meeting to request a petition to start the fire district. With the proposed start of the district set for the beginning of 2021, the group decided to table the discussion of the truck until more information is gathered.
In other business:
* The commission heard from Laurie Neeman of Relay for Life, Brown County, and approved her request to utilize the Fisher Center for the Relay for Life on June 27 and for the group’s Vendor Fair on Aug. 8.
* The commission held a Public Hearing and then passed an ordinance approving the issuance of $6,295,000 in Health Facilities Refunding and Health Improvement Revenue Bonds for the Hiawatha Hospital, with the reminder that the city is merely a conduit and holds no financial responsibility.
* The commission also approved a contract with Voice Products Services, LLC on a one-year contract for ENCORE software for recording in the Police Department interview and interrogation room.
* The decision was made to move forward on a proposed sewer project, which will be a joint effort from the Street, Water and Sewer departments. The project will replace sewer lines in the alleys between Miami and Oregon Streets on 11th and 12th Streets. The cost will be significantly lower given the city’s previous decision to purchase heavy machinery to perform major jobs with city staff. The job will coincide with AHRS beginning work on the Street Sales Tax project, so the crews will not have to tear up new concrete to complete the job. The commission also approved a request from Street Superintendent Nic Siebenmorgen to advertise for seasonal work.
* Also approved was an amendment of the sewer project agreement with Olsson, Inc. as a provision of the loan process with the state for the flow study project.
* The commission voted to renew the use agreement with the USD 415 trap team.
* They also voted to award several bids, including the landscaping of the downtown planters to Wolf River Nursery for $3,487.50, the purchase of two lawn mowers to Hiawatha Implement at a cost of $14,496, and the 2020 fireworks display to Rainbow Fireworks at $13,000.
* It was also announced that City Treasurer Pam Tesoriero would not be seeking re-appointment in May, and that interested parties should let commissioners know.
* The commission approved a request to seek bids to replace a pump station generator system, as well as a request for controlled burns from USD 415, Koehn Heating and Cooking and Bill McCauley.
* The commission voted to approve the Consent Agenda, as well, which included an appropriation of $60,765.07 and utility refunds in the amount of $423.03.
