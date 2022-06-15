The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and the group reviewed several cases of recent decisions on Minimum Housing Code violations.
The topic came up at different times in the meeting, with the Commission choosing to stay the course each time.
Richard Davidson and Michelle Martindale were on hand to discuss the property at 310 Hiawatha Avenue, which was moved to the demolition list at the last meeting after failing to see significant progress despite multiple extensions. Martindale stated that she now has the money to purchase siding and paint, but the commission was not moved to change their decision, with Commissioner Becky Shamburg stating that the last thing the group wants to see is the family spend more money that they will not get back if they cannot make the required progress. Other commissioners stated they had not changed their mind, with Commissioner Brian Shefferd stating he had never been in favor of the demolition.
There was some discussion about timing, with City Attorney Andy Delaney saying that the family will be notified, which should make the date at least 30 days out, and the speakers left with unhappy parting words for the Commission, including Martindale saying, “You’re going to make us homeless and you’re OK with that?”
Later in the meeting, the commission also discussed 211 N 5th Street with City Code Enforcer Dave Wilson. Already on the list to be demolished, Wilson wanted to let the commission know how bad of shape the property is in, but also that he believes that the home is currently occupied. The consensus was to move forward as Wilson and Delaney continue to try to communicate with the resident.
There was also talk of 1111 Navajo, which is an open foundation. The plan is still to demolish the property, but it may fall to later in the year due to pending projects for the street crew.
City resident Richard Tesoriero returned to the commission with a list of questions to be put before the group and the City Attorney. Tesoriero has addressed the Commission multiple times regarding the Sales Tax Street Project and questionable construction quality. He presented his questions and asked again about the status of the project and its closing, while also pointing to further evidence of non-approved construction methods. He singled out Commissioner of Streets and Parks Becky Shamburg with several concerns and she reminded him that decisions were made by not just her, but by all members of the commission.
City Attorney Delaney stated that the group is trying to close out the project in a way that is beneficial to the city, but that any further information could not be shared.
In other business:
The commission approved a request for the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau, Rainbow Communications and the Hiawatha Creamery to place barricades on 9th Street for a 5k on the morning of July 2.
The group also voted to approve new employment contracts for the City Clerk and the Chief of Police, as well as a contract for the 2022 Summer Community Jazz Band concerts.
The Commission approved Matt Sprick to fill Dr. Pete Rosa’s remaining term on the Tree Board, as well as to accept a bid from Resource West Inc. in the amount of $54,825, contingent on KDHE approval, for lagoon evaporation equipment at the Water Treatment Plant.
The group also set dates and times for fireworks at the City Lake surrounding this 4th of July. On Thursday June 30, fireworks will be allowed until 10 p.m., while running until midnight on July 1 through the 4th. The city fireworks exhibition will be at dusk on July 3.
After the meeting, the Commission held a budget workshop.
On Tuesday, a notice was released regarding a Special Meeting later that evening. At the meeting, the commission held a training session with the League of Kansas Municipalities on the rules of the Kansas Open Meetings Act as part of the requirements necessitated by the determined violations of KOMA by three members of the commission this winter.
