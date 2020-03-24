The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening for a Special Meeting, and the group was given updated information on how the city is handling precautions for the coronavirus pandemic.
City Administrator Mike Nichols informed the commission of changes at the state level, including that many counties bordering Missouri have been issued shelter-in-place orders, as well as the notice that mass gatherings over ten are prohibited in Kansas for the time being. Nichols also let the commission know that city staff have started a temporary schedule change where possible, moving to two separate shifts with disinfecting between shifts. It was also discussed that Brown County is not currently on any closure or shelter-in-place lists, and that no emergency declaration has been made by the city.
The commission also voted to confirm for those interested that City Hall is not closed, but on restricted access to the public. It was explained that city workers and staff are still working every day, but that access to the building is currently off-limits to the public. The group also approved an annual appropriation order for all accounts and budgeted funds for the remainder of the year and authorizing payments of all claims and charges against the respective accounts and funds. It was explained that this is a temporary ordinance.
The group also held a public hearing for a KDHE loan for the sewer system flow study, with no comments from the public. The loan is for roughly $310,000 and the public hearing was part of the requirements for the loan application. The commission tabled a discussion on wages for new Street Department hires and took no action on a request to host a Red Cross blood drive at the Fisher Center, as all blood drives have been canceled through April.
The commission also voted to cancel the scheduled meeting on March 30.
