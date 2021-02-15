Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha.
Distribution for Brown County residents is first-come, first-served and income based. For more information, call 740-9001.
Masks will be required! Please enter the building and sign-in. We thank everyone for their patience during these challenging times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.