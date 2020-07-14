Commodities for North Brown County residents will be distributed from 8-10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St in Hiawatha.
Distribution is based on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, call 740-9001.
Please stay in your vehicle and “drive through.” Helpers will be available. Note the time change for July due to higher than normal temperatures.
Everyone is thanked for their patience during this time of COVID-19.
