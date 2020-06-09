Commodities for North Brown County residents will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St. in Hiawatha.
Distribution is based on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 740-9001. Everyone, please stay in your vehicle and drive through to pick up commodities. We thank you for your patience.
