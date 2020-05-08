Commodities for North Brown County residents will be distributed on Wednesday, May 27 at Eternal Hope Family Life Center in Hiawatha.
The distribution will take place from 9-11 a.m. that day at the center, located at 424 Oregon St., Hiawatha.
Distribution is based on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 740-9001. Everyone is asked to please stay in your vehicle and “drive through” to pick up commodities.
“Thank you for your patience during this time,” organizers say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.