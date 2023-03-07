Commodity distribution set for new location Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Mar 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Commodity Distribution is set for Wednesday, March 29 at a new location.The commodities will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Worship Center, 410 E. Iowa St., Hiawatha.Commodities will be distributed at the Worship Center from this date forward. Distribution for Brown County residents is first come, first-served and income based. For more information, call 740-9001. More from this section Avril Lavigne kisses Tyga weeks after split from Mod Sun Motavizumab, Nirsevimab, Palivizumab Beneficial for RSV Prevention Will Sarah Ferguson be at King Charles' coronation? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Commodity distribution set for new location HFED named as Chamber Member of the Month Vocal students sing into spring Library kicks off StoryWalk March 10 Hixson scholarship available for area seniors Pro-Life Essay scholarship deadline April 1 Brown County Sheriff Horton man enters guilty plea on child sex crime Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUpdate: Hiawatha man faces charges of promoting the selling of sexOzempic Face showing up in Topeka? Doctor ExplainsDetails of school track settlement releasedCity honors PD employee for years of serviceScary Trend in Wichita. Colon Cancer Diagnosis Soaring in Younger AmericansBankruptcy court record: Angry creditors lambast CEO of Kansas asset-swap businessJudge declares Illinois' gun ban unconstitutionalRockey, Martha-JeanPlummer, Robert J. 1977-2023Housh, Tommy M. Images Videos CommentedHigher Neighborhood Walkability Tied to Lower Gestational Diabetes Risk (3) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
