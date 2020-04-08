Commodities for North Brown County residents will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St in Hiawatha.
Distribution is based on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, call 740-9001. We may start slightly before 9 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 there could be date changes. If there are changes, organizers will notify the media. People must stay in their cars and “drive through” to pick up commodities.
Organizers thank everyone for their patience and understanding.
