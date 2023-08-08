Commodity distribution set Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Aug 8, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 on at Eternal Hope Worship Center, 410 East Iowa St, Hiawatha.Distribution for Brown County residents is first come, first-served and income based. For more information, call 740-9001. More from this section How gas prices have changed in Lawrence in the last week Judge dismisses Donald Trump's countersuit against E. Jean Carroll Father's Day in Taiwan: Life as an LGBTQ Family - TaiwanPlus News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Sheriff warns of Social Security scam circulating area Commodity distribution set HCVB names Oak & Willow as Member of Month Brown County Special Education Interlocal #615 Hiawatha Police Horton Police Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska awarded nearly $500K to boost internet connectivity Friends of Hospice Volunteers Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHPD addressing recent fraud concerns'He did not intend to end his own life': Angus Cloud's mother dismisses suicide speculationIowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska awarded nearly $500K to boost internet connectivityRural Kansas school district spared in lopsided voteTwo injured in semi crashBrown County Special Education Interlocal #615Rebecca Jeanne Stevens and Jeffrey Lee SwearingenTori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott ‘mortified’ his estranged wife and their five children are living in motorhomeGarrett, Linda M. 1954--2023Hiawatha's FBC welcomes new pastor Images Videos CommentedCleaning The House Is A Great Way to Bond With Kids (1)'They were McLovin it!': Olly Murs' festival wedding party on private island catered by McDonald's (1)Braves gear up for busy Saturday after loss to Corning (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
