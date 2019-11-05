Calling all new and expecting moms! Brown County Health Department has once again partnered with Hiawatha Community Hospital and UnitedHealthcare-Community Plan of Kansas to co-host a community baby shower from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha.
The Community Baby Shower is open to new and expectant moms and their families, as we gather to share local community prenatal and postnatal resources to help support moms. At this baby shower we will highlight key areas that are important for a healthy pregnancy and newborn – a safe sleep environment, breastfeeding, and postpartum depression. Resources present will include smoking cessation, early childhood education, home visitor programs, chiropractic care, doula services, and even massage therapy.
Bring the entire family for games and snacks! Door prizes will be given to the first 20 families in attendance. There will also be raffle prizes after completing our round table education talks!
Interested in helping out? Your in-kind or monetary support will help us purchase items necessary to help families at the Community Baby Shower. In-kind suggestions include, but are not limited to: Pack N Plays, sleep sacks, car seats, diapers (all sizes), wipes, safety items, diaper ointment, thermometers, or neutral colored baby clothing.
Please contact Mallory Pope by phone at (785) 741-4460 or email at mallorypope21@yahoo.com with any questions or if you would like to help out. Please share this information with other family and friends: it truly does take a village to raise children and this is the perfect opportunity to shower moms with community support and resources!
