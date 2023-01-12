Community Blood Center logo

KANSAS CITY – Community Blood Center (CBC) is continues its celebration of National Blood Donor Month by teaming up with the Kansas City Chiefs to give two winners two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Playoff Game. The promotion will be available to all presenting blood donors from Jan. 11-17th as a way for CBC to celebrate its generous blood donors. 

The Kansas City Chiefs have been a longtime supporter of CBC for over 25 years. The team hosted their 25th Annual Chiefs Week this past November, an initiative that aims to increase blood donations and replenish the region’s blood supply.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.