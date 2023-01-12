KANSAS CITY – Community Blood Center (CBC) is continues its celebration of National Blood Donor Month by teaming up with the Kansas City Chiefs to give two winners two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Playoff Game. The promotion will be available to all presenting blood donors from Jan. 11-17th as a way for CBC to celebrate its generous blood donors.
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a longtime supporter of CBC for over 25 years. The team hosted their 25th Annual Chiefs Week this past November, an initiative that aims to increase blood donations and replenish the region’s blood supply.
January is National Blood Donor Month, which is dedicated to honoring blood donors
and encouraging blood donations during this critical time. The winter months are always
a difficult time for the blood supply, as school breaks, family vacations and inclement
weather all contribute to making blood donations less of a priority.
This year has been complicated by increasing cases of RSV, Flu and COVID-19, as
fear of getting sick is causing donors with upcoming appointments to cancel, creating
extra volatility in the blood supply. Hospitals and patients rely upon a steady flow of volunteer donors to receive life-saving blood donations, but the past two years have brought chronic blood shortages nationwide.
“We are grateful to the Kansas City Chiefs for being an incredible partner for all these years and supporting our efforts to replenish the blood supply,” said Patsy Shipley, Vice President of Community Blood Center. “We encourage all eligible blood donors to celebrate National Blood Donor month by signing up to donate this week, you may be the lucky winner that gets to cheer on your home team in the playoffs!”
It only takes one hour to donate, and a single donation can save multiple lives. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. Those in need include: cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more.
