More than 500 people came out to the Fisher Center Saturday to meet with three dozen businesses and organizations at the 20th annual Community Expo last Saturday.
Justin Fluke, vice president/owner of the KNZA Radio Group, said this event is good exposure for the businesses, who also get radio marketing and exposure on all five of the KNZA stations.
"We do this as a community event and bring people to Hiawatha while giving local businesses and organizations a chance to get face to face with the public and promote their products, services and information," Fluke said.
Businesses who took part included everything from local organizations such as the Lions Club to local law enforcement, Chamber, HFED, food providers, insurance, home decor, sheds, mowers and other equipment and much more.
