A grieving Northeast Kansas community came out Tuesday for a parade and a balloon release to celebrate the life of a little girl and support her family.
A quote was shared on the social media of many residents and businesses of Sabetha:
”The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” - Coretta Scott King
Taya Lynn Mooney, age 6, died as a result of injuries received in a car-semi accident on the evening of Sunday, July 25. The vehicle she and her sister Emery were passengers in had been struck from behind by a semi at the junction of U.S. 75 Highway and 260th Road at the turn into All Star Convenience Store and El Canelo’s Mexican Restaurant, just outside of Sabetha.
Taya, the daughter of Alaina and Chris Mooney, died from her injuries on Tuesday, July 27 at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Emery Mooney received only minor injuries and the driver of the 1973 Volkswagen, Heidi Nichols, sustained serious injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.
On Tuesday, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sabetha. Following the private family funeral service, the funeral procession left Sacred Heart Catholic Church at approximately 11:30 a.m. and proceeded down Main Street to the Sabetha Cemetery.
The family invited the public to gather downtown for a balloon release in honor of Taya as the funeral procession proceeded to the cemetery. A rainbow of balloons was strung across the street and community members held mostly blue balloons, but also those of other colors. Members of Taya’s family stopped during the procession and began the release of the balloons among the members of the community gathered.
Community members were holding balloons and signs that read “Love like Taya” and “You Are Loved” and “Fly High Sweet Girl” among many others. In the obituary, it read “Anyone who met Taya knew how enthusiastically she laughed, loved, and lived.”
Taya’s services concluded with a private family interment at the Sabetha Cemetery.
For a full obituary go to popkessmortuaries.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Taya Lynn Mooney Scholarship sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, Kansas 66534.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.