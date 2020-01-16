Little Hands Childcare Center is in need of community financial support.
The non-profit daycare center, which opened 7 years ago in Hiawatha, is sponsoring a Chili Feed Fundraiser — set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Fisher Center, 201 E. Iowa Street. The chili fundraiser is sponsored by The Bread Bowl.
In addition to a chili supper for a freewill offering, there will be a raffle for a 55-inch UHD Toshiba amazon Fire TV w/Amazon Echo Dot and a white and red Razor E200 Electric Scooter. Chances for raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. Tickets are available in advance at the Thrivent Financial office in Hiawatha. Need not be present to win.
While Little Hands typically has at least one fundraiser each year — whether it be a spaghetti dinner and silent auction, a golf tournament and now a chili fundraiser — the financial situation at Little Hands has grown a little more concerning, according to board members.
Lacey Conlin, head of the board’s fundraising committee, said the financial situation at Little Hands has become serious as the non-profit daycare has had to access a line of credit that is separate from the building loans in order to operate recently.
When the daycare opened it was able to obtain a USDA loan, along with another building loan — both combined have a whopping $6,700 a month payment, says Kyle Olson, president of the board.
Olson said what Little Hands needs from the community is support to help provide that facility where students receive care. If they could overcome that $6,700 a month building mortgage cost, then that would open up funding for additional salaries and other costs associated with keeping Little Hands open.
Conlin said that Little Hands has regular annual contributors — letters are sent out at the beginning of each calendar year asking for contributions. She said they appreciate those regular contributors that have helped the center stay open for the past 7 years.
While some fundraisers in the past have gone toward paying off the building loans or towards special projects, funds raised from the chili feed will go directly towards operating costs.
Olson said that there are children on a waiting list, however additional funds are needed to provide teachers to accommodate those new children. Once this happens, revenue would improve.
Community members, local organizations and businesses came together nearly a decade ago with the idea of a community daycare. The number of in-home daycares were decreasing and people moving to town were finding it hard to find daycare for their children. Throughout the last 7 years there have been countless children and families that have benefited from the services at Little Hands. In addition to the families, employers and the community has benefited as well, board members say.
Conlin and Olson agree that without Little Hands, many households may have to consider reducing their income to accommodate staying home with their child(ren), as many other local child care providers are full.
“This would not only impact these families, but also their employers,” Conlin said. “With the families that could potentially be affected by the closure of Little Hands, many employers may face losing valuable employees and struggle to replace them. The effect this could have on our community and local economy could be damning.”
Conlin said there is an old Igbo and Yoruba proverb that states “It takes a village to raise a child.”
“We find that to be very true,” she said. “Truthfully we cannot continue to operate without the help of our community members, local clubs and businesses.”
Little Hands is asking anyone who may directly or indirectly benefit from their services to consider making a tax-deductible donation to Little Hands to benefit the community.
Donations can be made payable to Little Hands, Inc., which is a 501c3 non-profit daycare, and can be mailed to 200 E. Lodge Rd., Hiawatha, KS 66434. Anyone with questions about Little Hands, its goals or mission, can contact Kyle Olson, Little Hands board president. For his contact details, reach out to Amy Gibson, Little Hands Center Director, at 740-2012.
