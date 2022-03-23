The Hiawatha Community Foundation is gearing up for its 2nd Annual “Give Back to Move Forward” event in May.
Virginia Freese, president of the foundation board, said they are excited about this year’s event, set for May 27-28 at the Fisher Center.
“All donors, no matter how small or large, are significant to our community and you can make a difference!” she said.
The Hiawatha Community Foundation was established in 2020 to support programs and projects that enhance the quality of life for Hiawatha residents today and into the future. An affiliate of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, the Hiawatha Community Foundation has more than two dozen funds to benefit local organizations and projects.
For last year’s event, the HCF started with $35,000 in funds to be used for match dollars toward the funds. Freese said the entire event generated approximately $222,000 to help local organizations and projects.
The event will kick off by Hiawatha Community Foundation hosting a reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27.
“We are asking all fund holders to set up a table so you can see what they are doing or plan to do in the future with the funds that they bring in from Match Days,” she said. “Hiawatha Community Foundation is again soliciting funds for match money. The total amount is still not available as more dollars are coming in. We hope to have the amount finalized by the middle of April.”
Anyone wanting to donate toward the match dollars can do so by going to the HCF website at hiawathacf.org where there is a tab for “Donate,” or contact a member of the foundation board at hiawathacf@org or 785-740-4423 for more information.
