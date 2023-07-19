Morrill Public Library Happenings: Family Movie at 10:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library; End-of-Summer celebration — Kindness Carnival 4-7 p.m. at the Fisher Community Center.
July 17-20
The Hiawatha First United Methodist Church is planning Vacation Bible School “Hero Hotline: Called Together to Serve God!” from 6-8 p.m. nightly; open to children from age 3 through fourth grade (based on previous school year) and includes daily snacks, science, games, songs, Bible stories and more! Email admin@hiawathafirstumc.org or call 785-742-7434.
Monday, July 17
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18
Quilters Club at 2 p.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be in Hiawatha at the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon, 1 — 3 p.m., and both the Seneca Library, 606 Main St., 10-11:30 a.m., and the Homer White American Legion Post, 1 — 3 p.m., Aug. 8, ahead of the deadline.
Wednesday, July 19
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: YWCA Topic at 5:30 p.m. with Evening Storytime also at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 20
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; STEAM Power at 1 p.m.; Library at the Farmers Market at 4 p.m.
Friday, July 20
Senior Social from 1-3 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Brown County Historical Society’s Annual Meeting, Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner and Ice Cream Social at 5:30 p.m. at Ag Museum. RSVP to 785-742-3330 or bchsdirect@gmail.com.
