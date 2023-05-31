Family Movie at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Sunday, June 4
The Robinson Community Building Association will be holding a Community Assessment & Improvement meeting at 1 p.m. at the Robinson Bird Cage Theatre. Everyone is invited to attend following the June First Sunday Dinner to discuss community goals and brainstorm ways to improve Robinson. David Procter, retired K-State professor and co-founder of the Rural Grocery Initiative, will be on hand to host the meeting, provide insight, and guide discussion.
HAATS sponsors Brown County's Got Talent auditions from 5-8 p.m. for a showcase on June 17 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.
Tuesday, June 6
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Teen at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Community Helpers at 10:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Thursday, June 8
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime and Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. with STEAM Power at 1 p.m.
Friday, June 9
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Family movie at 10:30 a.m. with Senior Social at 1 p.m.
June 9-10
Windmill Lane Flea Market 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Brown County Historical Society's Ag Museum, 301 E. Iowa Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.