Fri. Oct. 1
Hiawatha High School Homecoming festivities: Parade downtown at 2 p.m., coronation at 6:30 p.m., prior to Friday night’s football game at 7 o’clock, dance to follow game.
Sat. Oct. 2
City of Hiawatha Clean-Up Day 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Public Works property at 912 Hiawatha. Proof of residency required — Hamilton Recycling not available.
HP&R presents Glow on the Go at the City Lake at 8:45 p.m. Call 742-7176 to register. Pet friendly, glow sticks provided with registration fee.
Sun. Oct. 3
Hiawatha Headliners present Songfest at the First Baptist Church, 210 Lodge Rd., at 5 p.m. Soup supper and music for $10, along with a pie auction as a fundraiser for the Headliners to purchase performance attire. Call 785-558-8328 or email Josh May at josmay@usd415.org to purchase tickets.
Mon. Oct. 4
Toddler Storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Knitting Club at 6 p.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Tues. Oct. 5
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
The Hiawatha junior class will be serving a hot dog meal including hot dogs, homemade macaroni, chips and water in the commons during the home volleyball games.
Discovery Class at Morrill Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Wed. Oct. 6
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Thurs. Oct. 7
Hiawatha Farmers Market from 4 to 6:30 through September at 199 E. Iowa St. Turn right off Iowa just before the Fisher Center entrance and follow the lane to near the skate park. Find information on Facebook @HiawathaFarmersMarketKS.
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
Sat. Oct. 9
The Brown County Democrats will meet at 10:15 am at lower meeting room in the Morrill Free Public Library, 431 Oregon St., Hiawatha. Masks are welcome and social distancing will be observed.
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and Brown County Historical Society presents Historic Walking Tours from 2-4 p.m. downtown and Lantern Cemetery Tours 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 and again Saturday, Oct. 23. Contact the HCVB at 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for ticket information.
The First Baptist Church benefit garage sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 210 Lodge Rd. Items may be donated for the sale on Sunday, Oct. 3 or Wednesday, October 6 from 9 am- 9 pm. Proceeds and monetary donations will go to child and student ministries — Breakout Kids Club, The Crew, and Anchored — toward the purchase of a new bus. Contact emily@fbchiawatha.org for more information.
