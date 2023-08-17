Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m. and Evening Book Club at 6 p.m. — reading “Sitting Pretty” by Rebekah Taussig.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
YWCA program at the Morrill Public Library — “Justice Project KC” with speaker Kris Wade from 5:30-7 p.m. in the large meeting room. Open to the public. Part of fall speaker series hosted by Brown County CCRT.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11:00 a.m. on at Eternal Hope Worship Center, 410 East Iowa St, Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first come, first-served and income based. For more information, call 740-9001.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Eternal Hope Worship Center will host Liberty Quartet for a special Christian musical performance at 6 p.m. as part of the group’s Living Hope Tour. Public welcome. Love gift will be accepted.
Monday, Sept. 4
The Northeast Kansas Annual Tractor Cruise — registration is from 8:30-10:15 a.m. at the Everest Middle School with the cruise getting underway at 10:30 a.m. There is a fee per tractor and all funds benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. Contact Olsen at 785-741-0208 for information.
