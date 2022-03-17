Sunday, March 20
Cars & Coffee at 1 p.m. at O’Reilly’s / Pederson Seed area in Hiawatha.
Monday, March 21
Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library with stories and music.
Evening Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Morrill Public Library meeting room to discuss the book “Things in Jars” by Jess Kidd.
Tuesday, March 22
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Discovery Class at the Morrill Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 23
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
VITA income tax assistance will be provided on between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays from Feb. 16 through April 6 at the agency office, located at 1803 W. Oregon St., Hiawatha. For more information about the VITA program as sponsored by NEKAAA call 742-7152.
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first-come, first-served and income based. Masks are recommended and social distancing appreciated. Please enter the building and sign-in. For more information, call 740-9001.
Thursday, March 24
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
Grace Acres Ranch, 1022 U.S. 36 Highway, is offering a young adult Bible study for people age 18-22 from 7-9 p.m. Guest pastor provides lesson, light snack, games and fellowship. Message the ranch through their Facebook or call 209-988-3094 with any questions.
Friday, March 25
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Hiawatha from 5-7 p.m. on March 25 and April 8. Serving fish, baked potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert for a freewill offering. Funds raised go to the Ukrainian Solidarity Fund sponsored by the national Knights of Columbus.
Saturday, March 26
Amberwell Hospital Foundation fundraising event “Roaring 20s” at the Fisher Center, starting at 6 p.m. including a cash bar, buffet dinner, DJ and dancing, comedian and silent auction. Individuals can purchase tickets, or tables of six are also available. Call 785-742-6272.
Tuesday, March 29
The Brown County Democrats will be meeting at 7 p.m. in the lower meeting room of the Morrill Free Public Library, 431 Oregon, Hiawatha. Masks are welcome and social distancing will be observed.
Friday, April 8
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Hiawatha from 5-7 p.m. Serving fish, baked potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert for a freewill offering. Funds raised go to the Ukrainian Solidarity Fund sponsored by the national Knights of Columbus.
