Morrill Public Library’s Senior Social time 1-3 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau's Annual Easter Egg Hunt at courthouse square. Photos with the Easter Bunny, other activities start at 9:30 a.m. with the egg hunt at 10 a.m.
Monday, April 10
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.; Diverse Voices Book Club at 6 p.m. - “Solito” by Javier Zamora.
Tuesday, April 11
Amberwell Hiawatha blood drive 12-6 p.m. at the Fisher Center. Make an appointment at savealifenow.org/group; Code: TU.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available 1-3 p.m. in the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., in Hiawatha.
Wednesday, April 12
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, April 13
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Wildlife Adventures for children in first grade and older at 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available to assist Veterans, their families or survivors from 1-3 p.m. in the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., in Hiawatha.
Thursday, April 20
Organizational meeting for the 2023 Hiawatha Farmers Market at 6 p.m. at the Brown County Extension office, 601 Oregon St., for all new and returning vendors. Contact Matt Young at mayoung@ksu.edu with questions.
