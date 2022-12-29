Robinson Community Dinner, 11-1 p.m. at the Community Center. Serving chili, broccoli cheese soup, relishes, homemade cinnamon rolls, freewill donation. All are welcome.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Writer’s Group 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Space for creative writers to workshop their pieces with others. Ages 16 and up; Quilter’s Club 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 2 p.m. The quilters meet in the large meeting room downstairs; 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. with activities, crafts, and snacks for grades 1st — 4th. Snacks provided.
Monday, Jan. 9
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
