Robinson Community Dinner — soft tacos, refried beans, Mexican rice, corn, salads, desserts, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a freewill offering at the Community Center.
Monday, July 3
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Hiawatha City Fireworks at dusk over Noble Park.
Tuesday, July 4
NEK-CAP is offering a Digital Literacy class 9-noon on basic computer and online skills at NEK-CAP, 1260 220th., Hiawatha. Four-week session on Tuesdays thru July 14. 785-742-2222.
Robinson’s Fourth of July festivities — see front page article for schedule.
Wednesday, July 5
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Community Helpers at 10:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Thursday, July 6
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime and Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. with STEAM Power at 1 p.m.
Friday, July 7
Family Movie at 10:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library.
July 17-20
The Hiawatha First United Methodist Church is planning Vacation Bible School “Hero Hotline: Called Together to Serve God!” from 6-8 p.m. nightly; open to children from age 3 through fourth grade (based on previous school year) and includes daily snacks, science, games, songs, Bible stories and more! Email admin@hiawathafirstumc.org or call 785-742-7434.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Brown County Historical Society’s Annual Meeting, Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner and Ice Cream Social at 5:30 p.m. at Ag Museum. RSVP to 785-742-3330 or bchsdirect@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.