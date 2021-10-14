Fri. Oct. 15
Junior Class of 2023 After Prom will be serving a Walking Taco Meal with walking tacos, hot dogs, chips and water for a freewill donation prior to the HHS varsity football game against Royal Valley.
The HHS Stuco/Kays is sponsoring a Humane Society Drive — bring two or more items to the varsity football game to get in free. Suggested items include dry and canned dog food, puppy training pads, dog treats, canned wet cat food, poop bags, Purex laundry detergent, latex-free disposable gloves, paper towels, small dog collars, Clorox wipes.
Oct. 18-21
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation offering family friendly Monster Maze from 5-7 p.m. each night at the Fisher Center gym. There is a small cost, contact Stacy at 742-7176 or go to the department’s Facebook.
Mon. Oct. 18
Toddler Storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Knitting Club at 6 p.m. at Morrill Public Library.
New York Times Bestselling author Bryn Greenwood will be at the Morrill Public Library to discuss her books at 6 p.m. in the meeting room on the lower level. Sponsored by the Friends of the Liibrary.
Tues. Oct. 19
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Discovery Class at Morrill Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Junior Class Afterprom will be serving pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, chips and water for a freewill donation during the home volleyball games.
Wed. Oct. 20
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Thurs. Oct. 21
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
Sat. Oct. 23
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and Brown County Historical Society presents Historic Walking Tours from 2-4 p.m. downtown and Lantern Cemetery Tours 7-10 p.m. Contact the HCVB at 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for ticket information.
Sun. Oct. 24
HP&R holding Great Pumpkin Relay at the middle school track at 4 p.m. Teams of 2 or 4 with a festive relay. Contact Stacy at 742-7176 to register.
Tues. Oct. 26
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is turning the Fisher Center into a “Festival of Frights” haunted house from 7:30-10 p.m. and again on Thursday, Oct. 28. Tickets on sale during the event only. Find HP&R on Facebook or call 742-7176 for more information.
Wed. Oct. 27
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first-come, first-served and income based. Masks will be required! Enter the building, sign-in and remember social distancing. For more information, call 740-9001.
Oct. 29-30
The Friends of the Library will have its annual book sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Eternal Hope Family Life Center located across the street from the Library which is 424 Oregon St. There will be space for social distancing.
Sat. Oct. 30
First Christian Church, 210 South Sixth St, Hiawatha invites All For Lunch at its Fall Festival.This year will be a drive-thru box lunch only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a choice of chicken salad, ham salad or pimento cheese sandwich, cold slaw, dessert and bottled water for a freewill offering. Enter the West Parking lot from the South Entrance on Kickapoo Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.