Friday, Aug. 13
Downtown Block Party kicking off at 11:30 a.m. with walking tacos in 800 block of Oregon; Medical Wellness Popcorn and Pups event, movie tickets at Heartland Realty and Wright’s Eclectibles serving Texas sheet cake. Family event. Freewill donation to benefit Mooney and Nigus families.
Monday, Aug. 16
Toddler storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
The Bicycle Interest Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha for a ride in town, self-paced. Bring family and friends. Contact Bill Sechler 785-547-3500 for more Information.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Second and third Tuesdays — Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs service hours 1-3 p.m. at Homer White American Legion Post 66, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha on the second and third Tuesdays (10th and 17th this month) of the month. Information to veterans and families about services they could receive.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Hiawatha Farmers Market from 4 to 6:30 through September at 199 E. Iowa St. Turn right off Iowa just before the Fisher Center entrance and follow the lane to near the skate park. Find information on facebook @ HiawathaFarmersMarketKS.
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Monday, Sept. 6
The Annual Northeast Kansas Tractor Cruise — to benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation — is set to start at the Everest Middle School and registration is $40 per participant from 8:15-10:15 a.m. at the school. The cruise will go through Brown, Atchison and Doniphan counties and include a lunch. For more information contact Keith Olsen at 785-741-0208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.