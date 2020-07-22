Friday, July 24
* No Hunger Summer lunch program at Brown County Sheriff’s office in Hiawatha, from 11:30 to 1 p.m. for a grab-and-go drive through pickup of free lunches for youth up to age 18 and lunches for adults for a small fee. Enter alley on eighth to drive east behind the Sheriff’s Office for pick-up. Children riding bikes or walking please use same entrance.
* The Brown County Historical Society is hosting the Morrill Public Library’s “Storytimes at the Ag Museum” for preschoolers and their families on Fridays June 26 through July 31. The hour-long storytime will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Ag Museum, located 300 E. Iowa St., each Friday. Bring a blanket. If rainy, storytime will be moved inside the Carwell Building.
* Calvary Temple in Hiawatha will be giving away boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables from 3 to 7 p.m. or until supplies are gone. The church is located at 800 S. First St., Hiawatha. All are welcome and it will be first-come, first-served.
July 25 and 26
Hunter education class at Boys and Girls Club Recreation Center at the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska, 2169 Iowa Dr., White Cloud. Class times from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Lunch and snacks provided by tribe. Participants must be 11 years old by July 26 to be certified. All classes must be attended. No cost. Contact Paul Mendez at 595-5454 or email itreccenter@iowa.org to register.
July 27 through 31
No Hunger Summer lunch program at Brown County Sheriff’s office in Hiawatha, from 11:30 to 1 p.m. for a grab-and-go drive through pickup of free lunches for youth up to age 18 and lunches for adults for a small fee. Enter alley on eighth to drive east behind the sheriff’s office for pick-up. Children riding bikes or walking please use same entrance.
Tuesday, July 28
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
Wednesday, July 29
Commodities for North Brown County residents will be distributed from 8 to 10 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St. in Hiawatha. Distribution is based on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, call 740-9001. Please stay in your vehicle and “drive through.”
Thursday, July 30
Hiawatha Farmers Market at the normal location off of East Iowa in the city lot near the skate park. The farmers market will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will feature a variety of food and craft vendors, along with fresh produce. This year features a drive-thru lane for pre-orders only. Market organizers encourage pre-ordering, keeping distance from others in line, use a card or exact change, don’t eat or drink at the market and sanitize hands before entering and as you leave.
Friday, July 31
The Brown County Historical Society is hosting the Morrill Public Library’s “Storytimes at the Ag Museum” for preschoolers and their families on Fridays June 26 through July 31. The hour-long storytime will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Ag Museum, located 300 E. Iowa St., each Friday through July 31. Bring a blanket. If rainy, storytime will be moved inside the Carwell Building.
Saturday, Aug. 1
#bettertogetherHiawatha is hosting a "Family Porch Party" from 4 to 8 p.m.
