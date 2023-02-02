Friday, Feb. 3

The Hiawatha High School’s KAY club is sponsoring its Silent Auction Friday during the game against Perry. Several themed baskets to bid on, with proceeds will go the Melissa “Missy” Dawn Rieger Memorial Fund. Bidding begins at 4:30 p.m., winners announced halftime boys varsity game.

