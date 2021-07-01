Friday, July 2
Horton will host its annual firework display at dusk.
Saturday, July 3
Hiawatha Fireworks
at dusk near Noble
Park; Bravos game
at 5:30 p.m.
featuring Bibber
BBQ food truck
with family activities including ARCWild
with animals.
Free admission
to the game, stay
for fireworks on
Windmill Lane, sponsored by the
City of Hiawatha and
the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Horton Fire Department pancake feed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Horton Fish & Game
will host its yearly fishing derby on from
8 to 10 a.m. that morning.
Highland celebrates
the Fourth with a
parade at 10 a.m.,
face painting with
Mak’n Faces, a fire department hamburger and hot dog lunch
with homemade ice cream by Pride at the Community Building, bounce houses,
kids’ tractor and
train rides at the
HCC Wellness
Center and fireworks
at 9:30 p.m. west
of the Community Building.
Saturday, July 4
Cars and Coffee —
Get the Classics
(New & Old) out, hanging out at
Pederson Seed/ O’Reily’s noon
till 2pm and
tell Tale Tails.
Robinson Fourth celebration — Derby car races registration and trial runs at noon and races starting at 2 p.m.City parade at 6 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream will be at the ballpark, with activities including a cornhole tournament. The festivities will conclude with the fireworks display
put on by the
Robinson Fire Department.
Monday, July 5
Toddler storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Tuesday, July 6
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Wednesday, July 7
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Thursday, July 8
Hiawatha Farmers Market from 4 to 6:30 through September at 199 E. Iowa St. Turn right off Iowa just before the Fisher Center entrance and follow the lane to near the skate park. Find information on facebook @ HiawathaFarmersMarketKS.
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with
Elizabeth at
10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Friday, July 9
Every Friday until
July 16, the Morrill Public Library is showing family movies at 10 a.m. in the large meeting room. This showing is “Wallace & Gromit The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.”
