Friday, Oct. 28
Business trick-or-treating downtown from 4-5 p.m. with community trick-or-treating to follow.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Spooktacular Saturday — a downtown event from 3:30 to 6:30 Visit each participating business to register for door prize of $150 in Chamber Bucks. Participants include Jr’s Place, Deb’s Images, Hiawatha Creamery, Blue Byrds Creativity Room, Hiawatha Chamber, Wright’s Eclectibles, Just for You Jewelry & Gifts, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe and Sarah Kathryn’s. Music, food, fun, prizes and shopping.
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau teaming up with Historical Society for Afternoon Cemetery Tours at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The hour-long tours will include a ride on the Historical Society’s trolley to Mt. Hope and Hiawatha cemeteries for a history tour. Contact Chamber office for ticket info at 785-742-7136 or hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau teaming up with Historical Society for spooky Downtown Lantern History tours at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tours begin at Chamber office, 801 Oregon St. Contact Chamber at 785-742-7136 or email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for ticket information.
Chamber and Hiawatha Creamery teaming up for Pet Costume Contest from 1-3 p.m. at the creamery.
Community trick-or-treating in Hiawatha.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Festival of Frights will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Fisher Center. Join HP&R for an indoor haunting experience of thrills and chills.
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation sponsoring Trunk or Treat from 3-5 p.m. at the Fisher Center Parking lot. Trunks needed — contact HP&R at 785-742-7176. Register by Oct. 26.
Monday, Oct. 31
Fall Festival at the First Christian Church, 210 S. Sixth, Hiawatha. Serving 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with chili chicken noodle soup, sandwiches, drink and dessert for free will offering. Takeout available.
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation sponsoring the Great Pumpkin Mile Relay at the HHS track at 10 a.m. Register by Oct. 26 at 785-742-7176.
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau presents Miss Mary’s Children’s Costume Contest at the Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah St. Registration starting at noon with contest at 1 p.m.
Top Videos
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau presents 108th Annual Halloween Frolic with Afternoon Parade downtown at 3 p.m., Queen Crowning at 6 p.m. and Evening Grand Parade at 7 p.m. Contact Chamber to register your float or follow Hiawatha Halloween Frolic on Facebook for more information about frolic events.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Writer’s Group 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Space for creative writers to workshop their pieces with others. Ages 16 and up; Quilter’s Club 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 2 p.m. The quilters meet in the large meeting room downstairs; 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. with activities, crafts, and snacks for grades 1st — 4th. Snacks provided; 6 p.m. storytime with HES PTO.
Friday, Nov. 4
Wolf River Quail Forever chapter is sponsoring its annual banquet at the Fisher Center. Tickets available at the door for single, double and youth and include a ribeye dinner and dessert, along with silent auction and, raffles and much more to support the local chapter. Call Nicholas Blevins at 785-741-5132 or Levi Lehmkuhl at 785-741-1632 for info or to be a sponsor.
Friday, Nov. 11
The American Legion Homer White Post 66 will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Dinner for local veterans and their families at 6 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Hiawatha. No reservations are needed. Guest speaker for the event is retired Col. Charles James.
