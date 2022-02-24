Saturday, Feb. 26
A breakfast benefit for Juan Gonzales to help defray medical expenses due to ulceratine collitis is from 6 a.m. to noon at the Morrill Community Building. Serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, juice, sweet rolls and coffee cakes for a freewill offering.
Monday, Feb. 28
Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library with stories and music.
Volunteer Informational meeting at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Knitting Club at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Tuesday, March 1
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Discovery Class at the Morrill Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 2
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
VITA income tax assistance will be provided on between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays from Feb. 16 through April 6 at the agency office, located at 1803 W. Oregon St., Hiawatha. For more information about the VITA program as sponsored by NEKAAA call 742-7152.
Thursday, March 3
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
Grace Acres Ranch, 1022 U.S. 36 Highway, is offering a young adult Bible study for people age 18-22 from 7-9 p.m. Guest pastor provides lesson, light snack, games and fellowship. Message the ranch through their Facebook or call 209-988-3094 with any questions.
Saturday, March 5
Robinson Lions Club 54th melodrama “You Can’t Stamp Out Love Or...”Oh, My Darling, Val Ann Tyne” written by Tim Kelly at 7 p.m. Freewill dinner at the Community Center prior to show. For table reservations, contact Judi Bruning at 785-544-7739 or 785-741-2282. Because of Covid, social distancing will be observed.
Sunday, March 6
Robinson Lions Club 54th melodrama “You Can’t Stamp Out Love Or...”Oh, My Darling, Val Ann Tyne” written by Tim Kelly at 2 p.m. Freewill dinner at the Community Center prior to show. For table reservations, contact Judi Bruning at 785-544-7739 or 785-741-2282. Because of Covid, social distancing will be observed.
Friday, March 11
Robinson Lions Club 54th melodrama “You Can’t Stamp Out Love Or...”Oh, My Darling, Val Ann Tyne” written by Tim Kelly at 7 p.m. Freewill dinner at the Community Center prior to show. For table reservations, contact Judi Bruning at 785-544-7739 or 785-741-2282. Because of Covid, social distancing will be observed.
Saturday, March 12
Robinson Lions Club 54th melodrama “You Can’t Stamp Out Love Or...”Oh, My Darling, Val Ann Tyne” written by Tim Kelly at 7 p.m. Freewill dinner at the Community Center prior to show. For table reservations, contact Judi Bruning at 785-544-7739 or 785-741-2282. Because of Covid, social distancing will be observed.
