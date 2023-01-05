Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available at the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St. in Hiawatha the 10th and 17th between 1 and 3 pm, to assist Veterans, their families or survivors with issues on the benefits and services available to them.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Top Videos
The Morrill Public Library hosts the Morning Book Club at 9:30 a.m. This week featuring “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towels.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; Wildlife Adventures at 3:45 p.m. for kids in 1st grade and up can learn about wildlife animals and their environments. Sponsored by KS Department of Wildlife and Parks and K-State Extension Office.
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau Sip and Paint event at 6 p.m. at the Fisher Community Center. For ticket information contact the Chamber at 742-7136 or hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
Monday, Jan. 16
The Morrill Public Library Evening Book Club will be at 6 p.m. at Hiawatha Creamery featuring “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmeli.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Writer’s Group 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Space for creative writers to workshop their pieces with others. Ages 16 and up; Quilter’s Club 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 2 p.m. The quilters meet in the large meeting room downstairs; 6:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.