Sat. Oct. 9
- The Brown County Democrats will meet at 10:15 am at lower meeting room in the Morrill Free Public Library, 431 Oregon St., Hiawatha. Masks are welcome and social distancing will be observed.
- Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and Brown County Historical Society presents Historic Walking Tours from 2-4 p.m. downtown and Lantern Cemetery Tours 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 and again Saturday, Oct. 23. Contact the HCVB at
742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net
- for ticket information.
- The First Baptist Church benefit garage sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 210 Lodge Rd. Items may be donated for the sale on Sunday, Oct. 3 or Wednesday, October 6 from 9 am- 9 pm. Proceeds and monetary donations will go to child and student ministries — Breakout Kids Club, The Crew, and Anchored — toward the purchase of a new bus. Contact
- for more information.
Mon. Oct. 11
- Toddler Storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
- Knitting Club at 6 p.m. at Morrill Public Library.
- The Black Lives Matter book club is meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the large meeting room at Hiawatha library. We will be discussing the book “Biased” by Dr. Jennifer Eberhardt. All are welcome to attend!
Tues. Oct. 12
- Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
- The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
- Discovery Class at Morrill Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Wed. Oct. 13
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923
- for information and leave a message.
Thurs. Oct. 14
- Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
Fri. Oct. 15
- Junior Class of 2023 After Prom will be serving a Walking Taco Meal with walking tacos, hot dogs, chips and water for a freewill donation prior to the HHS varsity football game against Royal Valley.
- The HHS Stuco/Kays is sponsoring a Humane Society Drive — bring two or more items to the varsity football game to get in free. Suggested items include dry and canned dog food, puppy training pads, dog treats, canned wet cat food, poop bags, Purex laundry detergent, latex-free disposable gloves, paper towels, small dog collars, Clorox wipes.
Wed. Oct. 27
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first-come, first-served and income based. Masks will be required! Enter the building, sign-in and remember social distancing. For more information, call 740-9001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.