Friday, June 17
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m.; Family movies at 1 p.m.; Grand Trivia Night at 6 p.m. the Fisher Center. Presented by Morrill Public Library.
Saturday, June 18
Yoga Class at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Hosted by Carrie Potter.
Monday, June 20
Sunflower Pedalers Bike Club will ride every Monday at 6:30 p.m. from the Fisher Center for 4-6 mile rides and some fellowship. Follow the group on Facebook.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Stories and music;
Knitting Club at 6 p.m.; Evening Book Club at 6 p.m.
Members of Brown County United are organizing a family celebration to recognize Juneteenth starting at 6 p.m. on the north side of the courthouse square. Lemonade provided — bring your own picnic and lawn chairs, blankets. Presentation on Emancipation Proclamation and live music for all ages. Everyone welcome.
Registration for the Hiawatha Chamber’s Ice Cream 5K & Fun Run — scheduled for 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 2 — by today in order to receive a free T-shirt. Contact Chamber at 785-742-7136 or hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for information.
Community Jazz Band returns to the courthouse steps on the north side at 7:30 p.m. on June 20 & 27, July 7, 18th and 25th. Rehearsals at 6 p.m. in high school band room. Contact USD 415 band director Jarod Estrada at jestradamusic@gmail.com for info.
Tuesday, June 21
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available from 1-3 p.m. (only on the second and third Tuesdays each month) in the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon St. to assist Veterans, their families or survivors, to attain the services and benefits.
Morrill Public Library Happenings — Studio Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., ages 12-18 welcome for crafts, games and movies; Quilters Club at 2 p.m. (meets second and third Tuesdays); Writing Club at 6 p.m. — open to ages 16 and older.
The Brown County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the large conference room in the large conference room in the lower level of the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St., Hiawatha. Open to public. Masks are welcome and social distancing will be observed.
Wednesday, June 22
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, June 23
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4; STEAMpunk Pirates at 11 a.m. — Science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics series for kids entering 3rd-8th grades.
Hiawatha Farmers Market with lots of vendors with special events each week. From 4-6:30 p.m. at the lot west of the skate park — 199 E. Iowa. Take detour on Longfellow and travel south by the Hiawatha Middle School over to Iowa due to road closure at First and E. Iowa this month. This week features Morrill Public Library storytime.
Friday, June 24
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. for kids ages 6-11; Family Movies at 1 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
The Hiawatha Chamber’s Ice Cream 5K & Fun Run — scheduled for 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Route starts at Chamber office through town and ends at Hiawatha Creamery. Fun Run around courthouse. Registration includes a free T-shirt (by June 20) and a coupon for a free cone at the Hiawatha Creamery. Contact Chamber at 785-742-7136 or hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for information.
