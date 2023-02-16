Saturday, Feb. 18
Due to the forecast of ice and/or heavy snow for Thursday, the Hiawatha First Baptist Church is postponed its Mission Soup Day to today from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church, 210 Lodge Rd., Hiawatha. Serving cheesy potato soup, chili, chicken noodle soup, sandwiches relishes and desserts for freewill offering. No evening meal.
Monday, Feb. 20
Morrill Public Library’s Evening Book Club at 6 p.m. at McPeak Optometry featuring “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. Library closed for President’s Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; 2 p.m. Quilters Club in large downstairs meeting room.
Veteran service officer 1-3 p.m. at Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha to assist veterans and their families with benefits.
St. Ann Catholic Church’s annual Soup Day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. at the church’s Parish Hall, 800 Hiawatha Ave. Serving homemade chicken noodle, chili, sandwiches, relishes, desserts for a freewill donation. Raffle items and take out orders available. Call 785-740-1010.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
New Beginnings weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923 — leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. — 1st-4th Graders are invited to do a different activity every week. Snacks provided.
Friday, Feb. 24
Morrill Public Library’s new Senior Social from 1-3p.m. Make new acquaintances or bring your friends to this fun library program meant to bring together the beloved seniors in our community! A few board games and light refreshments will be provided.
Saturday, Feb 25
In observation of Black History Month, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Ninth, Hiawatha, will exhibit black history facts, decor, art and more from 1-3 p.m. Public invited.
Monday, Feb. 27
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
The Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance’s Lenten Lunches kick off with the first one at Bethany United Church of Christ with Father Dan Gardner of St. Ann’s Catholic Church speaking. Lunch at noon with services to follow.
