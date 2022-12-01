Friday, Dec. 2
Robinson Lions present a Christmas Melodrama at 7 p.m. at the Bird Cage Theatre in downtown Robinson. The show is called “Rollin’ in Dough in Mistletoe,” or “Don’t Crack Jingle Bell Rock” by Marietta Slater. Another performance Saturday at 2 p.m. Call Chellew at 785-547-6244 to reserve a table, or a seat or for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Christmas Melodrama at 2 p.m. at the Bird Cage Theatre in downtown Robinson. The show is called “Rollin’ in Dough in Mistletoe,” or “Don’t Crack Jingle Bell Rock” by Marietta Slater. Admission is $5, which will be given as a Christmas gift to a local organization — the recipient will be announced at the show. Call Chellew at 785-547-6244 to reserve a table, or a seat or for more information.
Stacie’s Dance Academy is presenting their Christmas recital “Christmas Dance” at 5 p.m. at Hiawatha High School. Admission is a new unwrapped toy that is donated to the Brown County Christmas Store.
Sunday, Dec. 4
The Luminaries – the Festival of Lights – will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at the junction of U.S. Highway 73 and Kansas Highway 20 in Horton.
Robinson Community Dinner, serving 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Center. Serving baked ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, homemade bread and desserts for a freewill offering. All are welcome.
Monday, Dec. 5
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Hiawatha High School Winter Band Concert at 7 p.m. in school auditorium. Public welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
The community is invited to a candlelit Christmas caroling evening at the Hiawatha Mennonite Church at 6:30 p.m. at 1312 260th Road, Hiawatha. Hot drinks will be available. RSVP to Bethany at 484-793-2369 if you plan to attend. Sponsored by the Hiawatha Mennonite Youth Group.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Writer’s Group 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Space for creative writers to workshop their pieces with others. Ages 16 and up; Quilter’s Club 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 2 p.m. The quilters meet in the large meeting room downstairs; 6:00 p.m.
Amberwell Hiawatha and Community Blood Center sponsoring a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at Fisher Center, 201 E. Iowa. Donors visit savealifenow.org/group and use Group Code: TU to make appointment.
Hiawatha Middle School Band Concert at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium. Public welcome.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. with activities, crafts, and snacks for grades 1st — 4th. Snacks provided.
Chamber and downtown business Jingle & Mingle from 3:30-6:30 p.m. for a downtown Christmas event that includes caroling, refreshments, prizes — at the Chamber office, Blue Byrds, Hiawatha Creamery, Jr’s Place, Just For You Jewelry & Gifts, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Sarah Kathryn’s and Wright’s Eclectibles. Hiawatha Headliners caroling from 4-5 p.m. at businesses and Matthew Kleopfer Family-Harmony Hill caroling 5-6 p.m. inside Rainbow Communications.
Fairview Lights Up from 6-8 p.m. with Santa at Van’s Electric and activities at the Fairview Community Center.
Amberwell Hiawatha Auxiliary’s annual Cookie and Candy Sale, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the hospital solarium. Deliveries will be offered that day as well, but orders are needed by Dec. 6 to Nancy Weingart at 785-741-2405.
Saturday, Dec. 10
HP&R’s Candy Cane Hunt and Breakfast With Santa, co-sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, starting at 9 a.m. at the Hiawatha Fisher Center.Groups will meet at the Fisher Center: 9 a.m. — Toddler/Preschool; 9:20 a.m. — Kind-1st; 9:40 a.m. — 2nd-4th; 10 a.m.-Special Needs All Ages. After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place near the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Call 742-7176 to register your family.
HP&R’s Reindeer Run is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.. on Saturday, Dec. 10 — following the Candy Cane Hunt — at the walking trail. Register by Dec. 7 will get a free pair of reindeer antlers to wear during the run. The first 25 will receive finisher medals. Register by calling 742-7176 or stop by the HP&R office at the Fisher Center.
Monday, Dec. 12
Hiawatha High School Winter Vocal Concert at 7 p.m. at school auditorium. Public welcome.{br /}
Thursday, Dec. 15
- Hiawatha Middle School Vocal Concert at 7 p.m. at high school auditorium. Public is welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Veterans Affairs officer Craig Foster will be in Brown County from 1 — 3 pm at the Homer White American Legion Post 66, 813 Oregon St. in Hiawatha.
