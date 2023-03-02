Friday, March 3
Morrill Public Library’s new Senior Social from 1-3p.m. Make new acquaintances or bring your friends to this fun library program meant to bring together the beloved seniors in our community! A few board games and light refreshments will be provided.
The Hiawatha High FFA Alumni is sponsoring a Labor Auction at the Fisher Center with a free chili and soup meal starting at 6 p.m. and auction at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds go to the Hiawatha FFA Chapter Alumni.
March 4-5
Robinson Lions Club 55th Annual Melodrama “Mystery at Uncle Fuzzy’s or Dancing on Geezer’s Grave,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Subsequent performances are 7 p.m. Friday, March 10 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Birdcage Theatre in downtown Robinson. Dinners served at Community Center prior to each performance. For table reservations call Judi Bruning at 785-544-7739 or 785-741-2282.
Sunday, March 5
Robinson Community Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Serving roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salads, homemade breads and desserts for a freewill offering. All are welcome.
Cars and Coffee outing at noon at O’Reilly’s/Pederson Seed in Hiawatha.
Monday, March 6
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Friends of Library board meeting at 4 p.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m. in library’s study room on top floor. New and experienced knitters welcome.
Tuesday, March 7
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Quilter’s Club at 2 p.m. in large meeting room upstairs — anyone welcome; Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; MPL’s Writer’s Group, space for creative writers to workshop their pieces with others. For anyone age 16 and older.
Wednesday, March 8
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
New Beginnings weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923 — leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
The Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance’s Lenten Lunch at First Methodist Church with Rev. Shane Spangler speaking. Lunch at noon with services to follow.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Morning Book Club at 9:30 a.m. — “This Tender Land” by William Ken Krueger; Evening Storytime at 5:30 p.m. Spend evening reading together at library.Open to everyone, stories and crafts recommended for kids age 3 and older. Offered during YWCA’s monthly meeting as a caregiver alternative; YWCA Overview of Human Trafficking (rescheduled from January-Zoom presentation) at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; Wildlife Adventures at 3:45 p.m. for children in first grade and older to learn about wildlife animals and their environments. Sponsored by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and K-State Extension office.
March 10-11
Robinson Lions Club 55th Annual Melodrama “Mystery at Uncle Fuzzy’s or Dancing on Geezer’s Grave,” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Birdcage Theatre in downtown Robinson. Dinners served at Community Center prior to each performance. For table reservations call Judi Bruning at 785-544-7739 or 785-741-2282.
