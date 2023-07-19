Community Happenings Joey May Joey May Author email Jul 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, July 21Senior Social from 1-3 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.Monday, July 24Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and Knitting Club at 6 p.m.Tuesday, July 25True Crime Book Club at 6 p.m. at Morrill Public Library.Wednesday, July 26Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.Thursday, July 27Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; STEAM Power at 1 p.m.; Library at the Farmers Market at 4 p.m.Tuesday, Aug. 8Brown County Historical Society’s Annual Meeting, Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner and Ice Cream Social at 5:30 p.m. at Ag Museum. RSVP to 785-742-3330 or bchsdirect@gmail.com. More from this section Experimental Alzheimer's Drug Slows Thinking Declines in Late-Stage Trial Israel: Anti-Judicial Overhaul Protesters Back On Streets Ahead Of Parliament Vote Next Week Ocean Color Is Changing, and Climate Change is Likely Behind It Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News KARSP Convention - another success Sheriff attends 2023 Safety Conference Horton Police Hiawatha Police Boil Water Advisory rescinded for City of Reserve Community Happenings County Commissioners continue in budget discussions Recreation Director shares ballfield concerns with Horton Commission Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesShakeup in local government sends County Clerk to City in one dayRosanna Arquette crashes car into shopping centreHealth Alert Topeka: Gum Disease and Teeth Health Impact Your Brain Size. Doctor ExplainsHiawatha schools to welcome new teachers for 2023-2024 school yearFair week in full swing in HortonCity Commission submits notice of intent to exceed revenue neutral rateSchool Board hears new facility insurance increasesStudent has lucky escape after oven explodesBraves gear up for busy Saturday after loss to Corning'I was stirred from sleep by someone sitting by my bed': Six months after her death, Tara Palmer -Tomkinson's spirit visited her sister Images Videos CommentedHistorical Society planning Annual Meeting-Ice Cream Social (2)One Early Signal That Parkinson's Progression Could Be Swift (1)Braves gear up for busy Saturday after loss to Corning (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
