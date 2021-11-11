Nov. 12-13
The Hiawatha High School music and theater departments will present “A Night on Broadway” for this year’s musical at 7 o’clock both nights at the HHS auditorium. Tickets available at the door.
Sunday, Nov. 14
The 25th Annual Jingle Bell Ride in downtown Hiawatha. Rider check-in 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with fun activities around courthouse starting at noon. At 2 p.m. will be parade of horses and wagons as they go into the community to pick up toys. Call 785-741-0861 to be on the pick-up list for donations.
Mon. Nov. 15
Toddler Storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Knitting Club at 6 p.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Evening Book Club will meet at 6:00 pm in the meeting room at Morrill Public Library. We will be discussing the book “Waiting for Tom Hanks” by Kerry Winfrey. All are welcome!
Tues. Nov. 16
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Discovery Class at Morrill Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Wed. Nov. 17
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Thurs. Nov. 18
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
Grace Acres Ranch, 1022 U.S. 36 Highway, is offering a young adult Bible study for people age 18-22 from 7-9 p.m. Guest pastor provides lesson, light snack, games and fellowship. Message the ranch through their Facebook or call 209-988-3094 with any questions.
Saturday, Nov. 20
The Brown County Democrats will meet at 10:15 AM in the lower meeting room in the Morrill Free Public Library, 431 Oregon St., Hiawatha. Masks are welcome and social distancing will be observed.
Wed. Nov 24
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first-come, first-served and income based. Masks and social distancing required. For more information, call 740-9001.
Sun. Dec. 5
Horton’s 29th Christmas Luminaries is set for 5:30 — 7 p.m. in downtown Horton and features 15 or more living tableaus with costumed characters portraying some of the major events in the life of Jesus Christ. Route begins at 14th and Central and ends at 14th and First Avenue East. Free event sponsored by South Brown County Ministerial Association. Donations appreciated. If inclement weather occurs, the event could be canceled. Please listen to KNZA (103.9) or call the First Baptist Church at 785-486-2286.
