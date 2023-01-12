The Morrill Public Library Evening Book Club will be at 6 p.m. at Hiawatha Creamery featuring “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmeli. Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available at the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St. in Hiawatha between 1 and 3 pm, to assist Veterans, their families or survivors with issues on the benefits and services available to them.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Quilter’s Club 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the large meeting room downstairs.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Evening Storytime at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Spend an evening reading together at the library! While our evening storytimes are open to everyone, stories and crafts are recommended for kids aged 3 and older.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. — 1st-4th Graders are invited to do a different activity every week. Snacks provided!
Monday, Jan. 23
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
The Brown County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the large conference room in the lower level of the Morrill Public Library at 431 Oregon St. in Hiawatha. Masks are welcome.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first-come, first-served and income based. Masks are optional and social distancing appreciated. For more information, call 740-9001.
