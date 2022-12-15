Artwork will be displayed at the Morrill Public Library for the 2nd Annual Community Art Showcase.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Morrill Public Library hosts reception for Art Showcase, from 10-2 p.m. Artists can pick up works beginning Dec. 19.
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau sponsoring Merry and Bright Night from 6:30-9 p.m. Turn on your Christmas lights at home, take a drive around town to view the festive lights. Check the HCVB Facebook site for a map.
Monday, Dec. 19
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.; Evening Book Club at 6 p.m. “Everything is Sad is Untrue” by Daniel Nayeri.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Veterans Affairs officer Craig Foster will be in Brown County from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Homer White American Legion Post 66, 813 Oregon St. in Hiawatha.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Evening Storytime at 6 p.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Writer’s Group 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Space for creative writers to workshop their pieces with others. Ages 16 and up; Quilter’s Club 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 2 p.m. The quilters meet in the large meeting room downstairs; 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. with activities, crafts, and snacks for grades 1st — 4th. Snacks provided.
