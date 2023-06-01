Hiawatha Community Foundation event “Give Back to Move Forward” at the Fisher Center for the live event from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday the 26th and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday the 27th. Online donations will be accepted beginning on Friday, May 26 and ending Monday, May 29 at https://www.givebacktomoveforward.com/.
Friday, May 26
Family Movie at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Saturday, May 27
The annual flag installation at the cemeteries is set for Memorial Weekend, sponsored locally by the Homer White American Legion Post 66 sponsors annual flag installation at 8 a.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery with Scouts and 8:30 a.m. at Mt. Hope with 4H club. Volunteers welcome.
Tours of the Robinson Center indoor practice facility at the Hiawatha Sports Complex at Noble Park, available to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, May 29
Flags will be picked up starting at 4 p.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery and 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Hope. Volunteers are welcome to help.
Homer White American Legion Post 66 will be again sponsoring the annual Service of Remembrance at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah St., Hiawatha. The public is welcome.
Annual Memorial Day Service at the Sabetha Cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m. with military honors prior at the Fairview Veterans Walk. Following the Sabetha service, the detail will provide military honors at Albany Cemetery and Woodlawn Cemetery, with no speaker.
Tuesday, May 30
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Teen at 10:30 a.m. and True Crime Book Club at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Community Helpers at 10:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Thursday, June 1
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime and Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. with STEAM Power at 1 p.m.
Morrill Public Library is hosting Miss United States, Lily K. Donaldson, for an afternoon storytime. Join the library at 4 p.m. to hear “Rosie Revere, Engineer,” and to get Lily’s autograph!
Friday, June 2
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Family movie at 10:30 a.m. with Senior Social at 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
The Robinson Community Building Association will be holding a Community Assessment & Improvement meeting at 1 p.m. at the Robinson Bird Cage Theatre. Everyone is invited to attend following the June First Sunday Dinner to discuss community goals and brainstorm ways to improve Robinson. David Procter, retired K-State professor and co-founder of the Rural Grocery Initiative, will be on hand to host the meeting, provide insight, and guide discussion.
