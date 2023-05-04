Robinson Community Dinner from 11-1 p.m. at the Community Center. Serving turkey tetrazzini and broccoli, homemade bread, salads and desserts for freewill offering.
Monday, May 8
Morrill Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.; Diverse Voices Book Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will visit Brown and Nemaha Counties at the Seneca Library, 606 Main St., Seneca, from 10-11: 30 a.m., and the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., in Hiawatha from 1-3 p.m. to assist veterans and their families with benefits.
Wednesday, May 10
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Morning Book Club at 9:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha.
Thursday, May 11
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. for kids 1st-4th grades.
