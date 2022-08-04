Friday, Aug. 5
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Talk Like a Pirate Day all day at the library. Pick up take-and-make pirate-related crafts at the library; Family movies at the library at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
The NEK Home Health and Hospice is sponsoring a 5K Color Fun Run/Walk and kids mile run/walk in Horton, with start and finish at the Aquatic Park. Registration at 7:30 a.m. with the races at 8 a.m. Contact Michelle or Kendra at 785-741-1966 for information or to register.
The Community Family Fun Day is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the courthouse square with live music, free hot dog lunch, games and activities. Freewill donation for the bands. Community welcome. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Sunday, Aug. 7
The Brown County Health Department and Amberwell Hospital and United Healthcare-Community Plan of Kansas is co-hosting a community baby and early childhood expo on from 1-3 p.m. at the Fisher Center.
Robinson Community Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Center. Serving roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed broccoli, homemade bread and desserts for a freewill offering.
Monday, Aug. 8
Sunflower Pedalers Bike Club will ride every Monday at 6:30 p.m. from the Fisher Center for 4-6 mile rides and some fellowship. Follow the group on Facebook.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library with stories and music; Knitting Club at 6 p.m. at the library.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more.
Morrill Public Library Happenings — Studio Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., ages 12-18 welcome for crafts, games and movies.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Wednesday Morning Book Club at 9:30 a.m. at the library.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m.
Hiawatha Farmers Market with lots of vendors with special events each week. From 4-6:30 p.m. at the lot west of the skate park — 199 E. Iowa.
Friday, Aug. 12
Family Movies at 1 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library with the End of Summer Celebration at 6 p.m. at the Fisher Center. Join the library for a thrifty “Under the Sea” prom with games, music and prizes!
Saturday, Aug. 13
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau’s Ice Cream 5K — rescheduled from July. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, with check in starting at 7:30 at the Chamber Office (801 Oregon St.) The Courthouse Fun Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m., with check in starting at 8:30 a.m. at the front lawn of the courthouse. Contact the Hiawatha Chamber office at 785-742-7136 for information on registration, or go to the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Facebook for registration information.
