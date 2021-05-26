Saturday, May 29
~ Homer White Post 66 will lead the installation of flags at 8 a.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery and at 8:45 a.m., at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Scouts and 4-H groups will be helping and the public is invited.
~ Cruise for Teachers, sponsored by Cars & Coffee from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hiawatha. There will be a donation table set up near O'Reilly's/Pederson Seed where T-shirts will be sold and financial donations collected to help USD 415 teachers purchase items for the classroom.
May 29-30
~ Hiawatha Community Foundation is planning annual “Match Days” with donation days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 29 at the Fisher Center and from noon to 6 p.m. on May 30 at the Hiawatha Country Club. To donate online during the match days go to the following website: givebacktomoveforward.com. Contact the Hiawatha Community Foundation at (785) 740-4428 or by email at info@hiawathacf.org for more information or go to the HCF website at hiawathacf.org.
Monday, May 31
~ Homer White American Legion Post 66 will hold Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. on at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah St., in Hiawatha. There will be a remembrance of the veterans who have passed along with the story and special recognition of the Brown County Honor Guard. The public is invited.
~ The Homer White Post 66 will be taking down flags from the Hiawatha Cemetery and Mt. Hope Cemetery at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to come help.
~ Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, along with Sabetha’s John L. Palmer Post 126 and Fairview-Morrill Post 322 of the American Legion will host the annual Memorial Day Service at Fairview Veterans Memorial beginning at 9 a.m.; the Sabetha Cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m.; and the Woodlawn Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. The public is invited. Following Woodlawn, the military honors detail will provide military honors at the Albany Cemetery, with no speaker.
Tuesday, June 1
~ Karla’s Diaper Closet is open 4-6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
~ The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join in to share projects and educational time together. Public is cordially invited.
Wednesday, June 2
~ TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St.
Thursday, June 3
~ Hiawatha Farmers Market from 4-6:30 through September at 199 E. Iowa Street — turn right off Iowa just prior to the Fisher Center entrance and follow the lane to near the skate park. Find information at www.facebook.com/HiawathaFarmersMarket.KS.
